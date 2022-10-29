Pete Davidson wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: Insider

Pete Davidson has been giving hints to Kim Kardashian that he wants to get back together with her but the reality TV star does not want a "serious" relationship.

Even though the former lovers “talk a lot” and have maintained friendly relations after their breakup, the Skims founder does not want to reconcile with him.

An insider spilled to The Sun that “do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot - he's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her.”

“But Kim thinks life is just too messy now and she doesn't want anything serious right now - while he clearly does.

“She doesn't want to string him along, she doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not,” the source added.

This comes after another insider told the outlet that Kardashian sneaked out in "disguise" to "secretly" meet Davidson at Staten Island.

The exes even “shared a secret sleepover” after the Saturday Night Live alum paid Kim a visit to her hotel room in New York City last week.

The Kardashians star and the King of Staten Island actor dated for nine months before calling it off citing long distance and hectic work schedules as the reasons for the split.