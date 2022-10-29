Henry Cavill, girlfriend Natalie Viscuso make red carpet debut at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 at The Paris Theatre in New York City on October 27, 2022, via Page Six.

Cavill was dressed in a crisp grey pin-striped suit with a bold, bright red tie over a cream-coloured shirt. Whereas, Viscuso opted for a cream-colored gown with a black belt and black heels.

According to PEOPLE, Viscuso is the vice president of TV at Vertigo Entertainment. Previously, she worked as the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which had a hand in producing Cavill's films Man of Steel and Enola Holmes.

The couple went Instagram official back in April, 2021.

The Superman actor had posted a photo of the two sitting across from each other playing chess in a dim-lit, romantic ambiance. In the photo, Cavill had a purely smitten look in his eyes.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he wrote in the caption.

The actor previously opened up about dating in the public eye to The Rake in 2017.



“There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I've changed,” he said.



“I haven't changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn't hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that's when I drawback.”