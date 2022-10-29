Celebrities threaten to leave Twitter if Donald Trump invited back

Celebrities across Hollywood are threatening to quit Twitter if Donald Trump is brought back on the platform, The Hollywood Reporter.

Director and activist Rob Reiner tweeted: "For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter. Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!"



However, on the other side, many celebrities quit Twitter amid Elon Musk's takeover.

"I'm out of here," said This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin tweeted to his 300,000 followers.



Earlier, the producer pledged, "The day @elonmusk takes ownership of Twitter, I'm out." "No judgement. Let's keep the faith. Let's protect our democracy. Let's try to be kinder. Let's try to save the planet. Let's try to be more generous. Let's look to find peace in the world." He noted he would try Tribel social instead.

Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman tweeted, "Y'all's, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time."

The Rounders writer earlier tweeted, "I can see the logic in taking a long twitter hiatus when EM takes it over."

Bill & Ted star Alex Winter also left the platform. He deleted his tweet history and left a Linktree address. At the same time, sharing a meme of Musk's takeover of Twitter by portraying the platform's new head as a Three Musketeer along with former President Donald Trump and Kanye West.

