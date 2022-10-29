King Charles shares personal message as Captain General Royal Marines

King Charles personal message as Captain General Royal Marines

King Charles has shared his personal message as the monarch replaced son Prince Harry as Captain General Royal Marines on the 358th Anniversary of the Corps.



The King will serve as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, taking on the role of Captain General.

The announcement comes on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of Royal Marines, which were formed on 28th October 1664 during the reign of King Charles II.

In a personal message to the Royal Marines as they mark their 358th birthday today, King Charles said, “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General. I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.”

He continued, “The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea. I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments.

“I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.”



