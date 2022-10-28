Taylor Swift reveals cringeworthy screen test with Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Swift is sharing her first meeting with Eddie Redmayne in her latest interview.

The Midnights singer 32, admitted she was mortified when she met the actor, 40, during a screen test for the Cats movie because a make-up artist had painted her teeth brown.

Taylor confessed that she 'didn't open her mouth' during the encounter, as she regaled the story during an appearance with Eddie on The Graham Norton show.

Taylor recalls: 'Basically I was up for two roles – I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Eponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time, I wasn't going to get the role.

'But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought "This isn't an experience I am going to get again in my life.

'When I got there they put me in full 19th Century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, "You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?" But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn't open my mouth to speak!'

Eddie adds, 'I thought we would just be singing off each other – I didn't know we would be in each other's arms. My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion.'

While Swift went on to star as Bombalurina in the widely-panned film, Eddie didn't end up featuring in the adaptation of the classic musical.

Taylor and Eddie were joined on Graham's red sofa by U2 icon Bono and Alex Scott.



