The Crown star Jonathan Pryce claps back at fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks: ‘ disappointing’

Jonathan Pryce has recently lambasted actress Judi Dench and other fellow artists for publicly criticising the series The Crown.



According to Deadline, Pryce will be playing the “older version” of the late Prince Philip in the forthcoming season five as well as the sixth and final one of the royal drama.

In a latest interview with media outlet, the British actor reacted to the ongoing debate around the upcoming season, including Dench who blamed it of “being cruelly unjust to the Royal Family”.

“The vast majority of people know it’s a drama. They’ve been watching it for four seasons,” said Pryce.

The actor revealed that he’s “hugely disappointed by fellow artistes” who slammed the Peter Morgan hit series.

Pryce also mentioned that The Crown had to face backlash “because of an enhanced sensitivity after the passing of the Queen”.

Earlier, Dench wrote an open letter stating, “The programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.”

Following Dench’s remarks, Netflix added a disclaimer to the series description for a trailer last week that was released earlier this month.