The Crown star Jonathan Pryce claps back at fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks: ‘ disappointing’

Jonathan Pryce has recently lambasted actress Judi Dench and other fellow artists for publicly criticising the series The Crown.
According to Deadline, Pryce will be playing the “older version” of the late Prince Philip in the forthcoming season five as well as the sixth and final one of the royal drama.
In a latest interview with media outlet, the British actor reacted to the ongoing debate around the upcoming season, including Dench who blamed it of “being cruelly unjust to the Royal Family”.
“The vast majority of people know it’s a drama. They’ve been watching it for four seasons,” said Pryce.
The actor revealed that he’s “hugely disappointed by fellow artistes” who slammed the Peter Morgan hit series.
Pryce also mentioned that The Crown had to face backlash “because of an enhanced sensitivity after the passing of the Queen”.
Earlier, Dench wrote an open letter stating, “The programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.”
Following Dench’s remarks, Netflix added a disclaimer to the series description for a trailer last week that was released earlier this month.
King Charles III allegedly caused ‘a lot of damage’ to his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle
Today, as the Royal Marines celebrate their 358th birthday, King Charles became their new Captain General
Khloe Kardashian also called out Kanye West over his anti-Semitism
Millie Bobby Brown discusses about her friendship with Mariah Carey on Jimmy Fallon show
Zoe Saldana dishes on her experience of working in Johnny Depp starrer ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’
Randeep Hooda is all set to make his directorial debut soon