Zoe Saldana on filming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: ‘Not a good experience’

Zoe Saldana reflected on her not-so-good experience while filming the Pirates of the Caribbean which stars Johnny Depp in the lead role.

The Avatar star said she was “lost in the trenches of it a great deal” when she worked in The Curse of the Black Pearl as pirate smuggler Anamaria.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Saldana said: “It was my first exposure to a major Hollywood mega movie, where there were just so many actors and so many producers and so many crew members.”

“We were shooting in different locations, and the environments were not that agreeable, sometimes, to our shoot days. I was very young, and it was just a little too big for me, and the pace of it was a little too fast.”

The actor said that she “walked away not really having a good experience from it overall”, before adding “I felt like I was lost in the trenches of it a great deal, and I just didn’t feel like that was OK.”

However, several years down the line, the producer of the hit film franchise Jerry Bruckheimer apologised to Saldana for her bad experience.

“That really moved me – the fact that he remembered that I had mentioned that during press, I guess, or an engagement I had done years before and that he felt compelled to bring it up and to take accountability,” she told the outlet.