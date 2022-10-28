Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrate Diwali together, make their relationship official: See picture

Randeep Hooda is all set to make his directorial debut soon

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram has finally made their relationship Instagram official as the two celebrated Diwali together.

Randeep shared a series of pictures on his Instagram with Lin and his parents. He wrote: “Love and light to all around the world.”

The couple, in the picture, posed while holding diyas in their hands. The two lovebirds looked adorable together.

Fans have been showering their love for the new couple in town. One of the admirers wrote: “I wish u live happy like this.”



By profession, Lin is an actor and a jeweller. She has worked in some of the hit film namely; Mary Kom and Om Shanti Om. Back in 2021, Randeep penned down a birthday wish for her: “Keep smiling in the sun… always. Happy Birthday @linliashram. That was the first time she appeared on Randeep’s Instagram feed.

Earlier, Laishram also posted a Diwali picture with Randeep on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is going to make his directorial debut soon with SwatantryaVeer Savarkar. He will also play the lead role in the film, reported PinkVilla.