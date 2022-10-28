'Moonrise’ teaser released: Atif Aslam’s voice, Adnan Qazi’s direction bring masterpiece to life

Moonrise teaser, sung by Atif Aslam and directed by Adnan Qazi is out now. The song is based on Punjabi and English language, composed by Raj Ranjodh.
Atif is known for creating a beautiful amalgam of two different languages through his songs and he has outdone himself yet again.
The video of song stars Hollywood actress Amy Jackson. The teaser shows a glimpse of sizzling chemistry shared between Atif and Amy. The music video is a brainchild of Adnan Qazi who’s known for his immaculate direction.
Talking about the video, Atif expressed his gratitude towards Adnan for putting his heart and soul in the music video. He said, “The skill, hard work and dedication can be seen in the video. After watching the video, I must admire Adnan Qazi’s abilities.”
