Pete Davidson concerned for ex-Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson is concerned for his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian amid the ongoing drama surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West.

The King of Staten Island star deeply cares about the reality TV star and despite his history with Ye, the current situation is “upsetting” for him.

An insider close to the comedian told Hollywood Life that Davidson feels for the Skims founder as “he understands what she’s dealing with and it’s awful.”

“Pete is only concerned with how Kim is doing because, although they are no longer together, Pete knows what Kanye is capable of and how much it affects Kim and the kids,” the source added.

“He just feels bad for everyone involved,” the insider shared.

However, the source said that a part of Davidson believes that West is getting “karma” for all the trauma that he caused him while he was dating Kardashian.

For the unversed, Ye attracted global backlash after he declared war against Jews in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Following this, many brands such as Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas cut ties with him making him lose his billionaire status.




