Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber serve glam fashion looks at Tiffany & Co’s party

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber served glam fashion goals as they attended Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party on Wednesday night.

The models looked stunning as they posed together at the star-studded bash. Their latest outing comes just weeks after The Kardashians star’s ex-husband Kanye West slammed Bieber on Instagram.

For the glam event, the SKIMS founder, 42, donned an all-black ensemble paired with an oversized jacket with a faux fur lining.

Kardashian rocked several large silver necklaces for accessories and a pair of pointed black boot heels. She styled her platinum locks in a pulled-back sleek bun.

The runway queen, 25, on the other hand, surprised viewers with her glam look. She wore a sheer black dress with matching top and bottoms.

She paired the sultry outfit with heeled sandals and silver bangles on her wrist, and left her hair down.

Kardashian and Bieber both posted pictures from the event to their respective Instagram accounts, with Bieber even sharing an image of the two friends to her story.

The KKW Beauty founder also shared glimpse of the personalized menus from the event with her fans and tagged Bieber in her story.