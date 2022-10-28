Netflix upcoming movie 'Lost Bullet 2', release date, other details

Netflix has shared the trailer of Lost Bullet 2, the sequel of French action movie Lost Bullet, the film will be streaming on the giant on November 10, 2022.

Lost Bullet 2 is the continuation of the French movie Lost Bullet that came out in 2020. After almost two years, the upcoming sequel is ready to hit the screens.

Lost Bullet that was released in 2020 follows Lino who is a mechanic with a passion for ram cars, he gets arrested for a heist that goes wrong. In order to avoid prison, he accepts a deal that is offered by a drug law enforcement unit.

He later gets wrongfully accused of murders and in order to prove himself innocent Lino embarks on the hunt of the bullet that is lodged in a missing car.

The story continues in sequel Lost Bullet 2, in which Lino after having his name cleared from the accusations, takes over and forms a new narcotic unit with Julia.

He is now determined to take revenge from the corrupt cops that killed his brother and mentor.

Cast List:

Stéfi Celma

Alban Lenoir

Vivia E. Armstrong

Check out the Trailer







