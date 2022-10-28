BTS' Jin collaboration music video 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay out now: Watch

The collaboration music video between BTS’ Jin and Coldplay, The Astronaut has been released.



The British rock band and world’s famous K-pop band member Jin have finally released their eagerly anticipated music video after days of anticipation.

The group earlier dropped the exclusive audio preview of The Astronaut featuring Jin's voice.

BTS's official label Hybe released the music video on their YouTube account. The 5 minutes-20 seconds video features Jin's unique charm as a solo artist.

BTS Jin announced the plans to release his first-ever solo single album, after the group Busan Korea concert.

With the release of this music video, Jin becomes the second BTS member to release his solo single after J-Hope.

Previously, Coldplay also collaborated with BTS for their single My Universe.

Check out the video:







