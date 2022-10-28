BTS' Jungkook achieves new milestone in K-pop music: Details inside

BTS' Jungkook achieves new milestone in K-pop music: Details insides

BTS member Jungkook has made K-pop history with the nomination in two categories of People Choice Awards.

On Thursday, the People Choice Awards revealed the nominee’s music videos and artists list.

BTS members successfully scored two nominations this year in PCAs. Jungkook is nominated for two categories of awards for his collaboration hit album Left and Right.

Junkook is nominated for 'The Music Video 'of 2022 award and 'The collaboration song' of 2022.

With his achievement, Jungkook becomes the first soloist artist in K-pop history most nominated for the People Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, BTS is also nominated for the ‘Group of 2022' Award and The 'Music Video of 2022' for Yet to Come.

Left and Right is the first collaboration music video of BTS' Junkook with Charlie Puth, released on June 24, 2022.

People Choice Awards will arrive on December 6, 2022, and voting is open until November 9, 2022.

In addition, Jungkook is currently in Qatar for the promotion of the FIFA world cup 2022 promotions.