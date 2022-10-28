Prince Harry called out for ‘copying’ front cover of his bombshell memoir

Prince Harry is being called out over his upcoming memoir’s cover photo seeming eerily similar to tennis ace Andre Agassi’s memoir cover, as pointed out by Piers Morgan.
Morgan’s scathing criticism on Prince Harry’s choice of title for his tell-all, Spare, made headlines soon after Penguin Random House announced the title, and the British host followed it up with more.
Taking to Twitter to point out the similarities between Prince Harry and Agassi’s memoirs, Morgan said, “This is hilarious… Harry didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he’s even copied the front cover photo.”
He went on to add, “Only difference is one had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining.”
The tweet came just hours after Morgan blasted Prince Harry for choosing to play on the popular phrase ‘heir and spare’ for the book’s title, even calling him ‘petulant, selfish, and greedy’.
