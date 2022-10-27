Who's behind Prince Harry tell-all memoir's 'brutal' title?

Prince Harry's much-awaited book, titled Spare, is set to hit shelves in January as part of a reported £35million deal with Penguin Random House.

The book's title seems to be a threat to some, as it relates to the royal practice of having an heir and a spare when planning a family, raising eyebrows and sparking reactions.



"Spare is a full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief, ” according to Penguin Random House.

Some royal fans and expert think that the Duke of Sussex is selling his royal life by sharing the untold stories of his time with the Firm in the book.



Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has labelled the Duke's memoir "malevolent money-making muck" and says it will ruin King Charles' coronation.

Other people are speculating that the book- which might give Harry a big financial boost, would also reflect Meghan's views about the royal family and be a bombshell to some of the members.

According to some, it's not Harry's idea to chose Spare as the title of his memoir. There are rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is behind the 'brutal' tittle of the book.

The title of Harry's book and its release date have given birth to many serious questions about the Duke's intentions and future move.