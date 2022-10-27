Meghan Markle doesn't 'regret her comments' in podcast despite backlash

Meghan Markle doesn’t let the ‘negativity’ get to her, shared a royal expert while weighing in on the backlash over her podcast.

During her conversation with US Weekly, Christina Garibaldi shared that an insider spilt the beans that the mum-of-two gets ‘extremely disappointed’ by “negative backlash”.

"[However] she learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago,” she said.

“The source adds [that] she knows that there are certain critics who will go to great lengths to stir the pot and call her out as a hypocrite in any way possible,” the expert continued explaining.

“While she doesn't find it fair, or easy to deal with at times, her general response is to shrug her shoulders and say [that] it is what it is,” she added while noting that she "doesn't regret her comments" and that her “bottom line”.