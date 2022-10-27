Prince Harry to voice an audiobook after unveiling memoir release plans

File Footage

Prince Harry has just broken down his plans to release an audiobook version of his upcoming tell-all memoir



This insight has been brought to light by a spokesperson for Penguin Random House.

They shared the news on Prince Harry’s new website, and announced, “An unabridged audio edition of the book, read by the author, will be released by Penguin Random House Audio in digital and physical formats on January 10, 2023.”

This comes just a week after it was announced that Prince Harry is scrambling to edit his memoir, following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

For those unversed, the memoir promises to be “One of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”