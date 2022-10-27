 
Thursday October 27, 2022
Prince Harry launches complete website to promote incoming memoir?

Prince Harry’s memoir is slated to hit the shelves sometimes next year and fans have been taken aback

By Web Desk
October 27, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just released news of his incoming memoir and surprised fans with another website bombshell shortly thereafter.

With the memoir releasing on January 10th, the website boasts supporting material and even shared insights into everything fans can expect.

According to fans, the Spare memoir will feature “raw, unflinching honesty”, with the website also promising a memoir that is “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Even   Penguin Random House has vowed to take “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: Two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.”