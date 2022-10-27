Zac Efron wows with major transformation for ‘The Iron Claw’ biopic

Zac Efron surprised fans with major transformation in behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming movie, The Iron Claw, based on famous wrestler Kevin Von Erich’s life.

The Baywatch star, 35, has completely transformed in the physique of the wrestler. In the pictures, shared by Daily Mail, he put his rock-hard muscles on display as he was spotted walking around the set in nothing but a blue towel.

The Greatest Showman star also rocked a bowl-cut brown wig as he stepped out of his trailer. He also looked like he had got a tan for his role.

Efron’s latest pictures went viral on the internet as hundreds of his fans reacted to his new look. “He looks like 80’s hulk!,” wrote one internet user.

“That’s Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich , it more look like the Incredible Hulk,’ another agreed. One fan joked, “Can we recast the Hulk again? And just put Green body spray on Zac Efron?”

One of them compared Efron's look with Von Erich's younger brother Kerry. "He reminds me more of Kerry. This looks pretty convincing though. Lip as Kerry is what I’m interested in seeing."

The Iron Claw follows the true story of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who took the sport by storm across three generations.