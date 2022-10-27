Kate Middleton 'stress' has risen amid 'very difficult times' of Queen death

Kate Middleton is worried about the settling period in her new home, says expert.

The Princess of Wales, who moved into Adelaide Cottage days before Queen Elizabeth II's passing, feels unsettled and rushed with fast-moving duties.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl notes the future Queen Consort needs more time to 'settle in.'

Speaking on TalkTV's Royal Tea show, host Sarah Hewson said: "Katie, you said this week she has been under pressure, she has been stressed of late and that William and Kate have not had the settling-in period they might have been hoping for of their new life."

Ms Nicholl replied: "Absolutely. They've said that themselves... that this hasn't been the settling period that they had hoped for.

"Of course, they made that big move just after the summer holidays to move to Windsor.

"A significant and pretty bold move leaving Kensington Palace, enrolling the children in new schools, setting up a new life for themselves in Windsor.

"I think really so that they could be below the radar and have this normal family life which they are pretty successful in having.

"Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all of that.

"Very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family," she notes.