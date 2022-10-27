King Charles soft spot for Prince Harry, Andrew laid bare: 'Saving title'

King Charles is not excluding Prince Charles and Prince Andrew from new role.

The monarch is not revoking the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York as Counsellors of State, even after they have lost their positions as senior royal family members.

Insiders reveal that Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Princess of Wales will join Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice as official Counsellors of State.

One Buckingham Palace insider explained: “No-one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded, this is for purely practical reasons.

“As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to.”