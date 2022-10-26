Meghan Markle adds to list of ‘banned’ items for Prince Harry in household

Fiile Footage

‘Enforcer’ Meghan Markle has reportedly forced Prince Harry into signing on for a health kick where he’s been forced to give up all forms of caffeine ‘cold turkey’.



This claim has been made by an inside source close to the Royal Family, in an interview with Express UK.

There, the insider broke down Prince Harry’s beverage preferences, as well as bans.



According to the source, the Duke already gave up alcohol while his wife was pregnant with Archie, and has since hunkered down to drinking mineral water over tea and coffee.

This new health kick even surprised the Royal Family before their big move.

The insider was quoted explaining to the outlet, “Considering he's been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager, it's quite an achievement.”

Since then Meghan has gone as far as to push him into exercise just by “showing him there's another way to live and he's become a huge fan.”