Timothée Chalamet reveals he was 'blindsided' by the success of 'Dune'

Timothée Chalamet reveals 'blindsided' by the success of 'Dune'

Timothée Chalamet, the star of Dune, was blindsided by the success of the film which won six Oscars, according to Page Six.

As per the report, The King actor revealed, "It's something you don't get to do with movies — revisit," he says during their talk about the difference between shooting films and actors who do live theater.

"Actually though, I'm feeling that with 'Dune,'" he muses. "Speaking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as [his character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too."

On the other hand, Chalamet asked her co-star Taylor Russell what drives her to want to be an actor, and she replied, "Well, I wanted to be a ballerina first… I wanted to be a ballerina, and I always loved movies. I would watch movies and go to my room, and then I would try to recite what I remembered from them."

Timothée Chalamet further said that to be more confident for Dune's sequel, which is currently in shoot.