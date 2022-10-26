 
Wednesday October 26, 2022
Meghan Markle reveals her origins

By Web Desk
October 26, 2022
Archewell Foundation has made donations to Save the Children and UNICEF Nigeria to help provide relief following devastating floods wreaking havoc in Nigeria.

The announcement was made after the Duchess of Sussex revealed on her podcast that she is 43% Nigerian.

She was joined by guests Issa Rae, Ziwe and Emilye Bernard.

Meghan made the statement after a recent genealogy test.