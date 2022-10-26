Meghan Markle reveals her origins

Archewell Foundation has made donations to Save the Children and UNICEF Nigeria to help provide relief following devastating floods wreaking havoc in Nigeria.
The announcement was made after the Duchess of Sussex revealed on her podcast that she is 43% Nigerian.
She was joined by guests Issa Rae, Ziwe and Emilye Bernard.
Meghan made the statement after a recent genealogy test.
Yasir Hussain says domestic violence is unacceptable even if it is perpetuated by an actor
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the new owners of O'Brien's former Carpinteria home
Olivia donned a gray sweatshirt repping her boyfriend Harry Styles' latest album
Midnights is Swift’s 10th studio album
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's royal futures were the point of discussion in UK Parliament for the first time this...
Leonardo DiCaprio has been an outspoken advocate for environmental issues