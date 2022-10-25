Georgina Rodriguez secretly ‘trained’ by MMA fighter for upcoming FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez secretly trained by an MMA fighter to showcase her martial arts for the FIFA tournament in Qatar next month
According to The Sun, the model will accompany Ronaldo’s for his final World Cup and hence, she’s been taking “private lessons from MMA fighter Lincoln Strong at the Cheshire mansion.
The influencer, who is fond of ballet and regularly posts about it on Instagram, seemed to keep her “new passion” under wraps.
However, her martial arts teacher shared a short video on IG as he wrote, “Some pads with Georgina – getting better every time.”
Earlier, the model also posed with Strong as he posted on his social media handle and said, “Great morning filming for @netflixes today for @georginagio documentary.”
Netflix has reportedly confirmed that the second series of I Am Georgina will return soon, but hasn’t announced date yet.
Meanwhile, the new season will show the “grief of the family” following the death of her son back in April earlier this year.
For the unversed, the first series was premiered in 190 countries on January 27.
