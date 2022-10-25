Ralph Fiennes supports JK Rowling amid ‘verbal abuse’ backlash, calling it ‘appalling’

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes has recently spoken in favour of author JK Rowling over “verbal abuse” calling it “disgusting and appalling”.



In a latest interview with The New York Times via Telegraph, Fiennes, who played villain Lord Voldemort in the movie adaptation, addressed the backlash Rowling faced for her views on trans people.

“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling,” stated Fiennes.

He continued, “I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it’s not some obscene, uber-right-wing fascist.”

“It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman,” reasoned Maid in Manhattan actor.

Talking about writer’s works, the English Patient star mentioned, “JK Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings.”

“It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centred human being,” added Fiennes.