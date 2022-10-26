What does Shoaib Akhtar want from Virat Kohli?

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Indian batter Virat Kohli. — YouTube/Twitter

KARACHI: Following Indian batter Virat Kohli's remarkable performance against Pakistan on Sunday that guided the Men in Blue to a historic victory in their T20 World Cup 2022, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that he wants Kohli to retire from T20 Internationals.



"I want him to retire from T20I because I don't want that he puts his entire energy into T20I cricket. If he used all his might like he did today, he can score three centuries in ODIs," Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.



A jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed one of the greatest individual innings in the shortest format of the game as Kohli scored 82 runs off 53 balls in a pressure situation to lead his side to an opening win in the mega event.

The Rawalpindi Express lavished praise on Kohli's innings, terming it "the greatest inning of his life".

"According to me, he played like this because he had the self-belief that he will do it," the former speedster added.

"He was down and out for three years, he didn't score runs, he was stripped of his captaincy and many people said many things to him. People even dragged his family into it but he kept training and just a day before Diwali he played a firecracker on an innings. He decided that this place and this stage is perfect for his comeback. The king is back and he is back with a bang and I am really happy for him. He is a great cricketer," he said.

It must be noted that the prolific batter regained his form during the T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super Four clash against Afghanistan, where he smashed his first century after almost three years.