Meghan Markle stylist at game show says Duchess was given 'respect she deserved'

Meghan Markle's stylist at Deal Or No Deal is spilling the beans on how she was treated on the sets of the show.

Dina Cerchione turned to her Instagram post on Friday to talk about her "rough week watching a show I love SO much be criticized".



Ms Cerchione began: “I had the privilege to design the looks for Deal or No Deal, for all of the women and, of course, Howie Mandel.”

Ms Cerchione added she had “thought a lot about this,” and “wouldn’t change a thing”.

She added: “There was a mission at work to do the best we could, take care of our full team and treat everyone with the respect they earned and deserved.”

This comes after Meghan revealed that she felt like a 'bimbo' on the sets of the game show.

Meghan began on podcast Archetypes: "I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel. Which was…not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me.

"But that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.

"And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage."

The Duchess also said: “I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time.

“Being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo’.”