King Charles coronation likely to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles coronation could pave the way to mend relationship with estranged son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, an expert astrologer has predicted.
Astrologer Jessica Adams says, "The coronation date of Charles III was announced on Mercury Retrograde and is set for Mercury Retrograde.”
She went on to say the Mercury Retrogade also gives people the chance to "heal and transform old relationships and friendships."
Meanwhile, royal fans also believe King Charles coronation could either put an end to the alleged rift between the royals and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, or make it worse if the new monarch invites them to the event or not.
Earlier, Jessica Adams had predicted that King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed.
The coronation also falls on a Full Moon, which could also cause some trouble.
