Kim Kardashian blasts Kanye West over anti-Semitic comments: 'Hate speech is never OK or excusable'

Kim Kardashian spoke out against anti-Semitism on Monday after her ex-husband Kanye West drew condemnation for his controversial remarks against the Jewish community.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Monday, the 41-year-old star wrote: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Earlier on the day, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner also shared a post on Instagram that said “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”



The post shared by the Kardashian-Jenner clan was created by Jessica Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who is campaigning for signatures on a petition promoting the boycott of brand Adidas until it ends its partnership with West.

Camille Vasquez, who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, has also reportedly severed ties with the rapper because West refused to retract his anti-Semitic comments.

