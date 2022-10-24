Nick Jonas walks hand in hand with mother-in-law, wife Priyanka Chopra for family dinner

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stepped out for a family night out with her mother Madhu at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday.
The musician, 30, was seen sweetly holding hands with his mother-in-law while a glamorous Priyanka, 40, chatted to them as they headed to the car.
Nick cut a casual figure in a black leather jacket and sweater, paired with matching slacks and trainers.
Actress Priyanka wore flared pants paired with a teal top and salwar kameez.
The star also took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Diwali
Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in NICU.
Full list of new Netflix releases in the last week of October from 24th to 30th, based on all genres
Asim Azhar's famous songs include: Tera Woh Pyar, Ghalat Fehmi, Habibi and more
King Charles III says good bye to 14 of the Queen's race horses
'We’ve literally just started writing new material and writing new music,' says Martine McCutcheon
Sonam Bajwa made her acting debut with Punjabi film 'Best of Luck'
Kim Kardashian should 'put her fears aside' with a 'reach of this magnitude' over Ye antisemitism, says Boy George