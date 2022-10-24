Next UK PM Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III with £730m fortune

Rishi Sunak is all set to become the United Kingdom’s new prime minister after winning the ruling Conservative Party’s leadership contest, which was triggered by the resignation of Liz Truss last week.

It will be first time in history that the occupants of 10 Downing Street will be richer than the monarch in Buckingham Palace.

Former finance minister Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are reportedly sitting on a combined fortune of £730m – roughly double the estimated £300m-£350m wealth of the Britain's new monarch King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The former chancellor, who earlier this year became the first frontline politician to ever be included in the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK’s wealthiest people, will also almost rival the Britain's new King in terms of numbers of official residences.

It is worth mentioning here that millions of Britons are struggling with a cost of living crisis this time as the country is facing the serious economic challenges.

In his first public speech since winning the contest, Sunak says the Britain needs stability and unity to overcome the crisis.

The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss was born in 1980, in the port city of Southampton. His parents immigrated to the United Kingdom from East Africa in 1960s. However, Indian media claims that 'Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s first Indian-origin PM'.

Rishi Sunak has become leader of the Conservative Party and should be PM later after meeting King Charles III.

