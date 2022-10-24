Sale of Queen's horses symbolises end of royal household's connection with racing?

King Charles III is selling off some of racehorses he inherited from his mother the Queen, who was an avid racegoer and rider.

Tattersalls auction house will sell 14 of the royal family's horses, including Love Affairs, trained by Clive Cox from Lambourn, which was last winner at Goodwood two days before the Queen's death.

Another amazing horse Just Fine, which was trained by Sir Michael Stoute from Newmarket, who oversaw more than 100 royal winners.

Jimmy George, Tattersall's spokesman, said: the sale of the Queen's horses did not symbolise the end of the Royal household's connection with racing.

He said: "Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do. It's nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses. The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can't keep them all."

Her racing manager John Warren, from the Highclere Stud in Hampshire, previously said horses were a "tremendous getaway" from other duties and her support had been a major boost for British racing. I'm sure if the Queen had not been bred into being a monarch she would have found a vocation with horses. It was just simply in her DNA."