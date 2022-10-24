Martine McCutcheon gears up for new album

Martine McCutcheon is working hard on her first new album in five years.

The actress and singer's last record, 2017's Lost and Found, reached number 17 in the UK chart, and Martine is relishing putting together a follow-up.

However, recently she has teamed up with her singer-songwriter husband Jack McManus for a track on the Fisherman's Friend One and All film soundtrack and the creative juices are flowing once again.

In an exclusive interview, she says: "We’ve literally just started writing new material and writing new music.

"I love such a mixture of music and the arts, and I’d just like to reflect that on the album. I love pop classics. The last album I did was more rocky and a little bit darker .”

"I just want to do what I love, which is a real mixture, singing songs that need a voice to sing them, beautiful lyrics, beautiful melodies, gorgeous production. I just want to do great songs and we’ll see what they end up being.”

She went on to add, “I definitely want to perform in front of live audiences again. This full on project of the album will probably be taking up a lot of this year."