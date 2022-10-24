Jennifer Aniston addresses Kanye West antisemitism controversy

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston responded to Kanye West's antisemitic scandal as she showered her support on her Jewish friends.



The Friends alum reshared several posts on her Instagram stories after antisemitic banners were displayed over a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend.

Demonstrators hung signs over the LA overpass that read “Kanye is right about the Jews,” in the aftermath of Ye's bigotry remarks against Jews.

Responding to it, The Morning Show star shared a tweet of Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg on how celebrity statements have an impact on hate in the real world.

She went on to drop another post with the picture of racial display in LA over an image featuring thousands of people saluting Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

“The neo Nazis are doing a Nazi salute - a greeting gesture which was used during the Holocaust to signal obedience to Adolf Hitler,” the text on the image read.

Aniston seemingly slammed the notion that West is suffering from a mental disorder by resharing a tweet from Ana Navarro that read, “Mental illness is not an excuse for bigotry and anti-Semitism. Period.”



Furthermore, the star expressed her support for Jewish people as she reposted a statement from Jessica Seinfeld that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”



This comes after West wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” earlier this month.

Following the backlash that his remarks received, the rapper told Piers Morgan that he didn’t regret posting the controversial tweet, however, he was sorry to hurt people’s sentiments.