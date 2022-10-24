Judi Dench almost played Queen Mother in ‘The Crown’ before she slammed series

FileFootage

Dame Judi Dench almost got roped in for the role of the Queen Mother in The Crown before she took a jibe at the show.



The 87-year-old actor called out Netflix over the show’s plotline branding it ‘cruelly unjust’.

However, it has been recently reported that the esteemed actor was in talks to play the role of the Queen Mother in season five of the series.

An insider spilt the beans to The Times that The Crown and Judi were taking the talks ‘seriously’ until the conflict rose between the star and producers over the small being relatively small.

The outlet also reported that the fee would also not be what Judi would agree upon.

This came just a couple of days after Judi hit the streaming giant for “crude sensationalism” and accused it of blurring the fact and fiction.

“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” she wrote.