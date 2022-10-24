Kanye West spends quality time with daughter North amid recent controversies

File footage

Kanye West was spotted with daughter North West at a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California, amid the recent anti-semitic remarks controversy.

The Donda rapper was clicked sitting courtside with his nine-year-old daughter during a moment in her basketball game.

This has been the first time the rapper, who goes by the name ‘Ye,’ was pictured since top fashion brands including; Balenciaga and Vogue dropped him off their latest projects.

During the basketball game, Ye appeared relaxed and confident. He was dressed in a black hoodie with the hood over his head, black pants, and black boots. He also wore a baseball cap under the hood.

North, whom Ye shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, wore her black and white basketball uniform and black socks. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

Kanye’s latest appearance at North’s game comes a day after Balenciaga announced to cut ties with the rapper, in a statement.

Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also announced that they were also stepping away from any kind of relationship with Kanye for the same reason.