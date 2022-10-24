 
Kanye West spends quality time with daughter North amid recent controversies

Kanye West attended North’s game one day after Balenciaga announced to cut ties with the rapper

By Web Desk
October 24, 2022

File footage 

Kanye West was spotted with daughter North West at a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California, amid the recent anti-semitic remarks controversy.

The Donda rapper was clicked sitting courtside with his nine-year-old daughter during a moment in her basketball game.

This has been the first time the rapper, who goes by the name ‘Ye,’ was pictured since top fashion brands including; Balenciaga and Vogue dropped him off their latest projects.

During the basketball game, Ye appeared relaxed and confident. He was dressed in a black hoodie with the hood over his head, black pants, and black boots. He also wore a baseball cap under the hood.

North, whom Ye shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, wore her black and white basketball uniform and black socks. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

Kanye’s latest appearance at North’s game comes a day after Balenciaga announced to cut ties with the rapper, in a statement.

Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also announced that they were also stepping away from any kind of relationship with Kanye for the same reason. 