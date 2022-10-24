Top 5 best Netflix series with release dates in November 2022

Every month there are some new additions to Netflix from across the genres. This time around there are some exciting new releases and some updates on the seasons hitting the screens in November.

From comedies, mysteries and spooky shows, here are some series to be excited for in November:

Blockbuster

The sheer irony of the show is enough to attract audiences to what the show has to offer. Blockbuster was a movie rental company that ended up being bankrupt after many streaming giants led to its end. The show follows a Blockbuster Video manager named Timmy (Randall Park) as he and his employees fight to keep their store — the company’s only remaining location — afloat.

Blockbuster will be premiering on November 3, 2022.

Manifest



This series is a supernatural drama created by Jeff Rake, which first premiered in 2018. The plot of the show follows a commercial airliner which suddenly turns up five years after it went missing. The crew and passengers onboard believed that it was a turbulent flight, but are shocked to find that they jumped into the future. As those aboard reintegrate into society, they experience guiding voices and visions of events yet to occur, and soon a deeper mystery unfolds.

The fourth season of the show premieres on November 4th, 2022.

The Crown



Loosely based on the life of the royal family, The Crown first premiered in 2016. The show depicts the historical events during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. Following the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's rule, audiences are hooked to the series are they relive the events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century. The upcoming season will be showcasing the divorce of Diana, Princess of Wales her tragic demise.

The fifth season of the show will hit the Netflix screen on November 9, 2021.

Dead To Me



Premiered in 2019, the series quickly became popular for its dark comedy theme. The story is about a woman named Judy who becomes friends with Jen, the widow of the man she killed in a hit and run. The critically acclaimed series is created by Liz Feldman and executive-produced in part by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. As Judy secretly tries to make up for her crime, the series will progress into some very unexpected twists and turns.

The third and final season of Dead to Me will premiere on November 17, 2022 on Netflix.

Wednesday

A spinoff series of the beloved Addams Family franchise, Wednesday will focus on the unsmiling maiden of macabre and her time at Nevermore Academy. The titular character will attempt to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town and a mystery that tangled her parents 25 years ago. Simultaneously, the teen will also navigate her new relationships at Nevermore.

Wednesday will begin streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022.



