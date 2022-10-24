Khloe Kardashian expresses support for Jewish friends amid Kanye West controversy

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian broke her silence on Kanye West's antisemitism controversy after racial banners were displayed over a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend.



Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star became the first member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to address the problematic remarks of the rapper.

The Good American co-founder dropped a tweet of Jessica Seinfeld that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Steinfeld's tweet was also reshared by celebrities like Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, Amanda Kloots, Kathy Hilton, and Jennifer Aniston.

This comes after West tweeted earlier this month that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” sparking global controversy.

Following the backlash that his remarks received, the Praise God singer told Piers Morgan that he didn’t regret posting the antisemitic tweet, however, he was sorry to hurt people’s sentiments.