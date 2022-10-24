Nawaz, you are my match winner: Babar Azam

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam bucks up team in post-match dressing room chat after defeat against India in T20 World Cup match. - Screengrab

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam gave special encouragement to Mohammad Nawaz and the rest of the Men in Green after a nail-biting defeat at the hands of arch-rival India in their opening match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.



"Nawaz, you are my match winner, I trust you. It was a pressure over and you brough the match closer. Well done," Azam said, bucking up the rest of the team and telling them they had to leave behind this defeat and move forward to play well.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Azam could be seen in the dressing room telling a disappointed group of players that it was a good match and that they would learn from their mistakes.



"We have to stick together, remember that," Azam told the players, reminding them that the Green Shirts still had many more big matches to play.

In the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan after a sensational match.



Chasing a target of 160 runs, India needed 16 runs in the last over against Pakistan, which was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz, in which India completed the target at the last ball and won by four wickets.