Monday October 24, 2022
Meghan Markle to adopt Princess Diana's iconic haircut?

By Web Desk
October 24, 2022
Meghan Markle was accused of copying Princess Diana after she wore a necklace for her photoshoot for Variety.

Royal fans are criticizing the Duchess of Sussex after her interview with the publication for one reason or another.

Her necklace sparked a debate, with some asking whether the piece belonged to Harry's late mother. Others thought she wore a replica.

"Prince Harry married his mum's stalker," one user said.

YouTuber and royal commentator know as According2Taiz asked Prince Harry to "wake up" while sharing the same picture.

A user said, "Surprised she has not adopted Diana's iconic haircut yet."

