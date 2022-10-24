Meghan Markle to adopt Princess Diana's iconic haircut?

Meghan Markle was accused of copying Princess Diana after she wore a necklace for her photoshoot for Variety.
Royal fans are criticizing the Duchess of Sussex after her interview with the publication for one reason or another.
Her necklace sparked a debate, with some asking whether the piece belonged to Harry's late mother. Others thought she wore a replica.
"Prince Harry married his mum's stalker," one user said.
YouTuber and royal commentator know as According2Taiz asked Prince Harry to "wake up" while sharing the same picture.
A user said, "Surprised she has not adopted Diana's iconic haircut yet."
Meanwhile, his dapper husband 47, kept things low-key while relaxing together
An aide 'aggressively demanded private dining for Meghan in 2017 and told staff she's "about to be a Duchess"
'There is nothing Helen Skelton can't do,' says Charlotte Smith
Tucker Carlson says 'Meghan is a failed actress, she’s clearly acting out of bad intent, she wants to destroy things...
Kim Kardashian posted snaps and videos from luxurious jet on her Instagram Story
Molly-Mae is six months pregnant