Karren Brady slams Meghan Markle's latest cover shoot as 'crass'

British business executive and television personality Karren Brady has shared her thoughts on Meghan Markle's new cover shoot with an American magazine, claiming it felt "crass".

The 41-year-old former Suits star posed on the front cover of the magazine, wearing a powerful gold choker necklace. She tied her hair back into a ponytail and appeared to be wearing black for the front cover of the magazine.



Karren Brady has waded in on the reportedly expensive photoshoot as she branded the move "crass". The Apprentice star said that while she believed Meghan looked "amazing" she questioned the expense of the designer garments worn.

The 53-year-old also claimed she was surprised about someone who wanted to keep a "low profile" has "kept on popping up in a lot of exclusive cover interviews".



Writing in her column for The Sun, she began: "Oh dear! Another distinct miss in Meghan Markle’s campaign to cast herself as a woman of the people. Yes, she looks amazing in pictures for her latest interview, this time with Variety magazine."

She continued: "But the £2,652 Carolina Herrera frock, the Jason Wu cocktail dress priced at over £4,434 and the £1,383 Galvan gown just aren’t quite chiming with where most people are at on the whole cost-of-living issue. Sure, she looks great, but wearing such ultra-expensive designer clothes at this time just feels a bit, well, crass, doesn’t it?"

However, Meghan's fans heaped praise on the Duchess for her stunning looks in a series of photographs.