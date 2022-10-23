Actress Tamzin Outhwaite on quitting alcohol: ‘I can look after other people better’

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite is happily giving up on alcohol.

Tamzin says something in her head has “changed” and, at 51, has given up booze, does yoga and gets outdoors, meditates regularly, eats well, and is a big fan of breath work. She says it feels empowering.

“I’ve come to realise I can be a better, fitter, stronger version of myself,” says the star who became a household name in EastEnders.

“I can look after myself better, which means I can look after other people better. I can push myself to wider limits and come out of my comfort zone – and that ¬realisation is quite empowering.”

Tamzin puts her health overhaul in part down to her experience with perimenopause, but a huge catalyst for change came earlier this year after filming the BBC One show Freeze the Fear with ‘ice man’ Wim Hoff.

The star’s recent decision to give up alcohol wasn’t the first time she’d quit drinking, having done liver cleanses before and had a month off the booze here and there. This time, though, she’s hoping to carry on a bit longer.