Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘regret’ having contributed to Netflix

File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will end up ‘regretting’ their decision to team up with Netflix ‘sooner or later’.



Journalist and royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, issued these claims in his interview with Express UK.

He began by pointing out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s prior claims about not having ‘power’ within the Royal Family and pointed out how, before, “they didn't have full control over how the press would write about them.”

But now “perhaps they’ve found now that stepping out that quite carefully curated royal coverage into the world of celebrity means that they have even less control.”

“If Netflix are going to release a programme the couple themselves have given content for but now regret having contributed to, they may get to the point where they look back to their time as royals and think they had a bit more control then than they realised.”