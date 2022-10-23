Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' to release on OTT on this date

Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022.

The film became a massive hit at the box office and is still running successfully even though it has been over a month to the release of the film. Now, the makers have high hopes from the film to perform well on the OTT platform too.

Brahmastra will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar in five multiple languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Ayan Mukerji, while talking about the film’s new journey in the OTT world, said: “The journey of bringing Brahmastra to life has been a very exciting and challenging one, and I’m truly grateful to audiences all over the world who have embraced the film with their overwhelming love and support.”

He further went on to say: “Brahmastra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology. With the OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, we will now be able to bring Brahmastra even closer to audiences across the globe, to be watched in the comfort of their homes with their friends and families.”

Brahmastra released worldwide on September 9th. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles, reports IndiaToday.