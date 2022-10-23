Meghan Markle, Prince Harry should not attend King Charles coronation, new poll suggests

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will reportedly be invited to the coronation of King Charles next year, which falls on the fourth birthday of their son Archie.



However, a new poll suggests that Meghan Markle and Harry should not attend the coronation ceremony because they are non-working royals.

The new poll by Express UK suggests that 91 percent of people say Meghan and Harry should not attend King Charles coronation on May 6, 2023.

According to Express UK, over 20,000 readers participated in the poll, of them a total of 19,334 (91 %) responded with ‘no’ answer.

Meghan and Harry, who live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, will have the ‘ultimate’ decision as to whether they will attend coronation amid rift with the royal family.