'Game of Thrones' star reveals her 'disappointment' with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams revealed her most disappointing film of the year-Spider-Man: No Way Home
During an interview with the Frank Film Club podcast, the 25-year-old told about her most disappointing film of 2021: “My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man. Not Far From Home. They all have really similar titles. But it just wasn’t my fave. They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange. And then they had the three Spider-Men all together. It was that one."
The New Mutants actor said the latest Spiderman missed the mark from the earlier two Spidey movies, "And I feel like they were just so excited to get them all on screen together that it just missed a little bit of the soul. But I love this new reboot and I will watch the next one. But it was just a little bit disappointing.
I just think that they started exploring so much. Like, I was so with these characters. Just above it being Spider-Man, I was loving the journey of each film. But this one felt like it was lacking just a little bit."
Willaims noted that when "Aunt May died" in the film, she think, "Aunt May died, and in that Andrew Garfield reboot I was sobbing, and like when Aunt May died [in 'No Way Home'] the pacing of it, I was like 'Oh, somehow I don’t really care.' Maybe I’ve changed."
'Descendant' about the legacy of an illegal slave ship won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at Sundance.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's permanent return to the UK is based on the Duke's memoir
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating in 2016
The Watcher was created by Murphy with Ian Brennan for Netflix
An insider has revealed the changes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making to their memoir, Netflix show
Princess Diana and King Charles marriage fall out is set to go on display in The Crown