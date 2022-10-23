WATCH: Babar Azam rates his cricket skills out of 100

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Just a few hours ahead of the high-voltage Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match, Babar Azam rated his cricket skills.

In a reel shared by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram, Babar could be seen rating his skills out of a hundred.

The star player rated his power, stroke range, spin game, pace game and fielding.

Starting with power, the skipper gave himself a 70 out of hundred. He rated his stroke range 80 out of 100 and spin game 75 out of 100.

When asked about his pace game, Babar said: "I love pace" and rated himself a 90 out of hundred. Last but not the least, he gave himself a 60 for his fielding.

Pakistan are all set to face India in their first T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MGC) at 1pm.



The rain forecast in today's match kept fans and spectators worried, however, the sky in Melbourne has cleared and the fans can expect a 40-over contest between the cricket rivals.