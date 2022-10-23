'Vikings' actors who played Bjorn and Torvi reunite

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig on Friday shared picture of his reunion with his "Vikings" co-star Georgia Hirst on Instagram.
Alexander played the role of Bjorn Ironside in the hit series while Georgia essayed the role of his wife Torvi.
His on-screen mother Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha, expressed love in the comments section by dropping a couple of heart emojis.
Georgia also posted the same picture on his Instagram and used her stories to share a picture from a "Vikings' scene with Katheryn Winnick.
Winnick responded by writing, "miss you".
She is expecting her first child withboyfriend Sam Rason next year
Emily told how the poem helps reminds her to 'appreciate tiny moments of joy'
She has reportedly distanced herself from the rapper and 'isn't answering Kanye's calls
King Charles III won't put up with the couple's alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy
Meghan Markle is 'realigning her personal look'
Zoe Saldaña discusses her character in the series and how her character hits home