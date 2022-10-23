 
Sunday October 23, 2022
'Vikings' actors who played Bjorn and Torvi reunite

By Web Desk
October 23, 2022
Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig on Friday shared picture of his reunion with his "Vikings" co-star Georgia Hirst on Instagram.

Alexander played the role of Bjorn Ironside in the hit series while Georgia essayed the role of his wife Torvi.

His on-screen mother Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha, expressed love in the comments section by dropping a couple of heart emojis.

Georgia also posted the same picture on his Instagram and used her stories to share a picture from a "Vikings' scene with Katheryn Winnick.

Winnick responded by writing, "miss you".

